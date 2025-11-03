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25 Years Ago a Bunch of Important People Skipped Work for No Reason
An examination of the prevalence of sick days on 9/11
Sep 11
•
Sean Padraig McCarthy
1,955
440
490
August 2026
We Probably Shouldn’t Execute Tyler Robinson for a Crime He Didn’t Commit
Somebody killed Charlie Kirk. It wasn’t Tyler Robinson.
Aug 8
•
Sean Padraig McCarthy
477
123
71
July 2026
What if America Turned 250 and Nobody Cared?
When you're the only person who matters, why care about your country?
Jul 4
•
Sean Padraig McCarthy
219
17
46
June 2026
Bari Weiss, 60 Minutes, and American Decline
How Zionists "murdered" 60 Minutes and America
Jun 22
•
Sean Padraig McCarthy
156
18
33
March 2026
The CIA vs. The Mossad over Iran
Is a faction of the U.S. intelligence community turning against Israel over the Iran war?
Mar 24
•
Sean Padraig McCarthy
110
6
20
Towards a New U.S. Antiwar Movement
Three demands for organizing Americans to stop the war against Iran
Mar 10
•
Sean Padraig McCarthy
45
8
9
January 2026
The U.S. Government Killed MLK
MLK was set up and shot by members of the Memphis Police Department. Why won’t progressives say it?
Jan 18
•
Sean Padraig McCarthy
115
10
19
November 2025
Why I'll Vote for Zohran Mamdani
Despite some reservations I will be voting Zohran Mamdani for mayor of New York City for the following reasons in order of importance:
Nov 3, 2025
•
Sean Padraig McCarthy
51
5
9
September 2025
The Assassination of Charlie Kirk by the Coward Benjamin Netanyahu
An alternate theory of what happened September 10th
Sep 22, 2025
•
Sean Padraig McCarthy
180
36
26
April 2025
Rocinante Podcast Ep 1 - Gore Vidal & Inventing a Nation
I’m pleased to say Angela Nagle and I have named our new podcast “Rocinante” and that we’ll be releasing new episodes most Tuesdays.
Apr 10, 2025
•
Sean Padraig McCarthy
and
Angela Nagle
29
7
8
1:04:13
The Never Ending Nightmare of Neoliberalism
As Trump rips up the free trade consensus a dangerous philosophy based on nothing but avarice still dominates the left and right
Apr 7, 2025
•
Sean Padraig McCarthy
79
8
17
March 2025
Podcast with Angela Nagle and Malcom Kyeyune
Angela and I spoke with Malcolm Kyeyune about DOGE’s strategy to purloin government spoils as well Malcolm’s article on the state of the US military.
Mar 21, 2025
•
Sean Padraig McCarthy
and
Angela Nagle
43
5
9
1:11:17
© 2026 $ean P. McCarthy
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