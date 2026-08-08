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SIM
Aug 9

Why does substack algo think I wanna see this kind of retarded post

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Liam Alexander's avatar
Liam Alexander
Aug 9Edited

To say that there is insufficient evidence to convict Robinson is one thing, but to say that he is surely innocent is completely different. A lot of the evidence that he didn't do these things is pretty much either A) randos on the internet speculating about things they can't actually make any valuable claims about due to lack of expertise, or B) people throwing the baby out with the bathwater because they can't comprehend human beings saying or doing things that don't make sense in hindsight. As far as I can tell, Robinson is still without a doubt the most likely culprit for the Charlie Kirk assassination. If it wasn't him, it was probably some other rando who got away with it.

Trump did not need to assassinate Charlie Kirk to justify throwing Antifa members in prison. He already had his own assassination attempt, and even if he didn't, he could have just hamfisted the initiative in the same way he has hamfisted pretty much everything in his current presidency. Very few right-wingers will say this, but Charlie Kirk was actually a very effective right-wing pundit, not only in terms of his own performances but also in how he managed TPUSA (especially during the 2024 election). He was one of the last big right-wing personalities who wasn't really much of a factionalist within the MAGA camp, while also being seen as kind of harmless by most people on the left (of course, until his untimely death). People don't say this because A) it gives left-wingers some ammo in saying that Charlie Kirk wasn't just some guy sharing his opinions, and B) it makes the right look weak and vulnerable to imply that a political assassination actually worked. But, what has happened since Charlie died? Conservatives got mad about it for a month, and then they started cannibalizing each other over Kirk assassination conspiracies.

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