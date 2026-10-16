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Pat Cabell's avatar
Pat Cabell
8d

poetic level conspiracy analysis from the Joker of substack

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Joshua Erwin's avatar
Joshua Erwin
7d

The hope would be that as some insiders, not collaborators but people who learned things about the cover up, begin to age and fear reprisal less, that new revelations will come out. I’m thinking specifically about the case of Dino Burgioni, who at the end of his life explained what happened with the Zaprudder film, hinted strongly it was wholesale edited.

Anyway we are already way ahead of the JFK curve on 9/11. We essentially know what happened, not the details of the demolition, but the US government stood down while Zionist operatives (whose commandos can keep their mouths shut) did the dirty work.

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