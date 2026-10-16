As far as we know there are three people who recorded footage of the first plane, Flight 11, hitting the North Tower on 9/11. I’m sure somebody shot another angle which was shown in the home theater at Epstein Island but for now three people are all we know of. One of those three people is French-American filmmaker Jules Naudet.

Jules and his brother Gédéon were in New York that day making a documentary about the FDNY. They kept their cameras running and what they saw became the basis of the March 2002 documentary 9/11. CNN now owns this documentary along with all of their raw footage. Last month somebody leaked their raw footage to YouTube.

25 years on you’d think all this new information would be a pretty big story but alas I did not see much discussion of it, except of course on the Reddit board r/911archive where it was originally leaked. Now you should know that rule #3 on r/911archive is “do not post conspiratorial content.” This is unfortunate and it puts me in a sort of Batman-Joker relationship with the subreddit. They are the only ones who truly understand me yet they must fight me for the threat I represent to society.

So because I cannot discuss this with the only other people who care I am taking it to you, dear reader. Here are two brand new revelations about 9/11 which have emerged from that footage.

John O’Neill’s Last Phone Call:

John O’Neill was “the FBI’s foremost expert on Osama bin Laden” who, in the midst of a hostile internal investigation into his conduct, was serendipitously offered a $300,000 salary to leave the bureau and join Kroll Associates as head of World Trade Center security. He accepted, retired from the FBI in August 2001, and was killed in the South Tower the next month.

In the Jules Naudet footage we see what are apparently the last images of him alive. He is in the emergency command center set up in the North Tower’s lobby speaking to somebody on the phone.

We see that while he remains on the phone with this person he writes something down on a piece of paper.

It’s important to remember that the North Tower was hit first but the South Tower collapsed first. Because it was the first building hit, the emergency command center was set up in the North Tower. This is why we see John O’Neill there in his role as Kroll Associates head of security.

At approximately 1:14:25 we get our last look at him as hangs up the phone, takes the paper that he was writing on with him, and leaves the shot. We know he headed towards the South Tower.

Approximately 12 minutes and 30 seconds later the South Tower collapses and kills John O’Neill.

The South Tower collapsed at 9:59 AM. This means that John O’Neill was on the phone with somebody at 9:46-9:47 AM. Before last month John O’Neill’s last known phone call was to his romantic partner Valerie James at 9:17 AM. This is still what Google’s AI Gemini will tell you if you ask it. But even an AI super intelligence model cannot be as smart as Sean P. McCarthy’s substack.

So now we have an update on an extremely important question in any murder case, who was the last person the victim spoke with? Why would John O’Neill leave the relative safety of the North Tower command center and walk to his death in the South Tower not even 15 minutes before it collapsed? Is it related to whomever he was talking to on the phone and whatever he wrote down?

We can only speculate. But as I am safely beyond the reach of the r/911archive moderators I will offer a few speculations.

John O’Neill was not on a personal call. He was done with those and he was working. The person he was speaking with had some authority to give him instructions seeing as he leaves the North Tower almost immediately after he hangs up. I believe he was told to go back to the South Tower on some pretext. His office was there, maybe they told him to get something or check surveillance footage. Whatever the reason given the point was to make sure he was in the South Tower when it went down.

I do have a possible suspect in mind, a man we know could have done it. That would be John O’Neill’s boss at Kroll Associates and the man who got him the job at the World Trade Center, Jerome Hauer. He was conspicuously absent from the World Trade Center that morning and nobody knows exactly what he was doing except that he shows up in the New York studios of CBS News to give an interview to Dan Rather at 1:11 PM. He was such a knowledgeable guest that within five hours of the attack he knew that Osama bin Laden was responsible and that no explosives were planted in the buildings.

Jerome Hauer died in 2023. That doesn’t mean we can’t still get answers about his whereabouts that day. Did anybody see him on the phone that morning? Say around 9:46-9:47 AM?

The Mystery Arrest:

About 13 to 14 minutes after the collapse of the North Tower (2:09:20) we see something that no government source has offered any explanation for. There is a shirtless man with his hands cuffed behind his back being escorted around by a Port Authority Police officer. He’s covered in dust plume from the tower and he smiles when he sees the camera.

We see him again for the last time at 2:12:58.

Who is this man and why was he arrested? I mean he must have done something pretty serious to be arrested in the middle of 9/11. I assume the cops weren’t giving out jay walking tickets then. More importantly, why is there no record of him being charged and what happened to him after?

On r/911archive user u/Mysterious-Park9142 offers a compelling hypothesis. This might be the same man described by FDNY Chief Richard Picciotto in his book “Last Man Down.”

Picciotto was inside the North Tower when it imploded and he spent more than four hours buried under the rubble before remarkably being pulled out alive. This is what he says he saw before the building came down:

“We moved without incident until about the thirty-first floor. I can only approximate the location here because on most floors there was little to distinguish one from the next, but we had cleared about four more floors when I came across a small snag adjacent to the B stairwell. There was a cluster of firefighters and Port Authority police officers, and the focus of their attention was a middle-aged Middle Eastern man (emphasis mine). The guy was dressed in a nice suit, and carrying a nice briefcase, and as I pulled close to the commotion I could see there had been something of a struggle. “What the hell’s going on?” I barked into the hallway. ... “Got it under control, Chief,” one of the firefighters responded. “They’ve taken him into custody.” With a nod of his head, he indicated the two Port Authority cops at the center of the small scuffle. What had happened, I quickly pieced together, was that one of the firemen on the floor had grown concerned at this man’s sudden appearance; the firefighter had once been a police detective, and he felt there was something fishy about this guy, something about his clothes or his briefcase, something about his still being on such a high floor so long after the first crash. ... By the time I happened by, making my sweep of the floor, the “suspect” was in handcuffs, and crying uncontrollably. He was claiming his innocence of any wrongdoing—as if a true terrorist would not have done the same!—but it seemed to me the tears were for the sudden fear that he would die in a building collapse. I thought, Shit, if the guy’s so afraid he’s gonna die, what the hell’s he doing dragging his feet and taking his sweet time getting down?... Nevertheless, it wouldn’t do to have this incident bog down our evacuation, and it wouldn’t do to have this guy crying his eyes out for the next thirty-one floors, so I moved the whole group of them along as best I could. These cops thought to cuff him, I figured, so let them keep him cuffed, but let’s get out of here just the same.” (Last Man Down, p. 160)

FDNY firefighter Bill Butler was also inside the North Tower and also survived the collapse. He recounted what he saw in a contemporary New York Times article.

Captain Jonas figured the fire had probably spread as low as the 80th floor. He had to pace his men or they would be too spent to help. Every 8 or 10 floors they rested. When they reached the 27th floor, the entire building shook. The other tower had collapsed. ‘’O.K., if that building can go,’‘ the captain announced, ‘’this building can go. It’s time to head down.’‘ Descending, Bill Butler noticed a man who he thought looked Middle Eastern (emphasis mine) clutching a stuffed animal, possibly a lion. Police officers grabbed him, handcuffed him, and hustled him down the stairs. The stuffed lion fell on the ground.

Two FDNY survivors of the North Tower collapse describe seeing a “Middle Eastern” looking man handcuffed and escorted out of the building. Our handcuffed mystery man matches the description of a middle-aged Middle Easterner. I might say he looks Israeli, but I’ll admit to not being an objective witness on that front.

Back at r/911archive this whole incident is chalked up to “racism.” We love our heroic 9/11 first responders but they are also evil racists if their eye witness testimony sounds like “conspiratorial content.” Why don’t the people who rushed into the burning buildings know they’re breaking board rule number 3!

Dismissing this entire thing as racism might allow liberals to protect themselves psychologically from the implications of their government lying to them but it eludes an important part of the story. Both firefighters say they encountered this man or men as they were evacuating the North Tower following the collapse of the South Tower. What sort of civilian would remain that high up in the North Tower and make no effort to evacuate, especially once he saw the South Tower come down? Suspicious behavior indeed.

What was he doing? Well, I have more speculation for you.

On October 10th, 2001 two Israelis were arrested with guns and explosives inside the Legislative Palace of San Lázaro in Mexico City. This is the seat of the Mexican Congress, the equivalent of the United States Capitol building. Importantly they had three detonators with them. After their arrest they were quietly repatriated to Israel and the entire story was hushed up. Most of what we know of it comes from contemporary Spanish language press accounts.

I think it is clear that these two were attempting some sort of false flag bombing in order to keep the public hysteria up in the wake of 9/11. Did our mystery man in the North Tower have a detonator with him, in his suitcase or his stuffed animal? I understand this may be pushing the speculation beyond where some of you are willing to follow the facts but please dear reader, the comments are open if you have a different explanation for what happened here.

Conclusions:

I wish I could give you solid answers to the questions I am asking. I know that “I’m just asking questions” is the last refuge of the scoundrel conspiracy theorist. However, I am asking these questions because I maintain hope in the promise of the Internet that was imbued in me as a young man. I am old enough now to remember how great this tool once was. Before every other post was an AI bot talking about hypergamy the Internet really was a source for massive, decentralized citizen investigations.

The questions I am asking here will not be answered by our ruling class and they won’t be answered by those ass lickers trying to climb the ladder into sinecures as political pundits. But we ordinary citizens who still care about the truth of what happened that awful day might be able to answer some of them together.

Jerome Hauer may be dead but somebody out there must have an aunt who knew him. Somebody’s dad’s friend must know one of those Port Authority cops who arrested our shirtless mystery man. Or maybe somebody noticed something important in the 11 hours of footage that deserves more attention. I do not at all claim that what is listed above is a comprehensive account of anomalies in the tapes. I keep my comments open because I know there is one last place where American democracy still lives, the YouTube comment sections under videos about 9/11.

So if you’ve seen something, say something.