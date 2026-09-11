25 years ago today a bunch of important people decided not to go to work at the World Trade Center. Because this was totally random and none of them could have possibly had any idea what was coming I think this is evidence that the Protestants were right. Prosperity gospel is real. If you have a lot of money God will protect you and will make sure you do not go to work on the day of a terrorist attack.

Here are a few stories from those God selected for predestination:

Howard Lutnick (Then CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, current US Secretary of Commerce):

As far as I can ascertain there is only one time in the entire life of Kyle Lutnick that his father Howard drove him to school. This was on the morning of 9/11. You’d think Howard would have done it a few more times after in order to cover his tracks but I guess spending time with your child can be pretty annoying.

Howard Lutnick had an office on the 105th floor of the North Tower. He was there bright and early every day, almost without exception. During an oval office meeting earlier this year Lutnick laughed uncomfortably as President Trump recited the details of his story:

“[Howard Lutnick]’s wife insisted he finally, after years, take his child to school. So he took his child to school that one day, because normally he would have been in the building at 6 o’clock in the morning…for five years he didn’t do it.” -Donald Trump

Howard’s sister Edie Lutnick was scheduled to meet a law client at her office on the 101st floor of the North Tower. This meeting was canceled at the last minute and she also skipped work that day. Their brother Gary Lutnick attended work at Cantor Fitzgerald as normal and died in the attacks.

In 2001 the first day of kindergarten for New Yorkers in public school was Thursday, September 6th. This hasn’t stopped press accounts from repeating Howard’s claim that Tuesday, September 11th was Kyle Lutnick’s first day of Kindergarten at the private Horace Mann school. As Horace Mann hasn’t released any records we just have to go on Howard’s word. Howard also claimed to have cut contact with his neighbor Jeffrey Epstein by 2005. Subsequently a photograph emerged of him on Epstein’s island in 2012.

Larry Silverstein (Owner of Silverstein Properties and leaseholder of the WTC):

After taking over the lease of the World Trade Center in July 2001 Larry Silverstein held breakfast meetings every morning at the Windows on the World restaurant on the 106th floor of the North Tower. Every morning except 9/11 of course. That day he had a meeting scheduled there but claims his wife insisted he go to a dermatology appointment instead.

Larry Silverstein’s son Roger and his daughter Lisa were vice-presidents at Silverstein Properties. They also attended daily morning meetings with clients at Windows on the World. Both were “running late” on 9/11 and missed work.

Larry Silverstein’s publicist for more than 30 years, Howard Rubenstein, moved a scheduled 8 AM meeting back to 9 AM and survived. Silverstein’s top aide, Geoffrey Wharton, did attend a morning meeting at Windows on the World but left it early and barely survived.

Silverstein Properties had led a group of investors in acquiring a 99 year lease on WTC buildings 1, 2, 4 and 5 for $3.2 billion. The same month that the deal closed they took out a $3.55 billion insurance policy on the buildings. Initially after the attacks Silverstein sought a $7 billion pay out, stating that the two planes counted as two separate incidents. He was eventually awarded a $4.55 billion settlement.

L. Paul Bremer (CEO of Marsh Crisis Consulting, later Administrator of the Coalition Provisional Authority in Iraq):

Paul Bremer was CEO of Marsh Crisis Consulting, a subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan. He had an office somewhere between the 93rd and 100th floor of the North Tower. Fortunately for him he was traveling that day. Within 4 hours of the attack he was on TV in Washington DC attributing responsibility to Osama bin Laden. He did not mention that hundreds of his colleagues and coworkers had just been murdered (the final count was 358) or really display any emotion at all. Later as leader of the Coalition Provisional Authority in Iraq he collapsed the Iraqi state by dissolving the Iraqi military and firing tens of thousands of bureaucrats and teachers. This does not make any sense as a governance strategy but it does make sense if the goal was to turn Iraq into a basket case that couldn’t threaten Israel.

Jerome Hauer (Managing director of the Crisis and Consequence Management Group at Kroll Associates. Formerly first director of the NYC Office of Emergency Management):

The late FBI agent John O’Neil has been called “the FBI’s foremost expert on Osama bin Laden.” By 1998 he was obsessed with Al Qaeda and believed they were planning an attack within the United States. His reward for such diligence was to have his career stalled in bureaucratic limbo and to be subjected to an internal investigation, quickly leaked to the press, for misplacing his briefcase. In August 2001 he was approached by his old friend Jerome Hauer with a proposal. Retire from the FBI and become Kroll Associates’ head of security at the World Trade Center for a $300,000 salary. He accepted and died in the attacks.

John O’Neil’s office was located on the 34th floor of the North Tower. On that fateful day where was Jerome Hauer, his boss at Kroll who had brought him over? We’re not sure but he definitely wasn’t on the 34th floor. Hauer first appears at the CBS News studios in New York at 1:11 PM to give an interview to Dan Rather. He attributes the attacks to bin Laden and dismisses the possibility of any explosives having been placed in the buildings.

Jerome Hauer had previously been the first director of the NYC Office of Emergency Management (OEM) under mayor Rudy Giuliani. It was at his direction that the OEM emergency command center was placed on the 23rd floor of World Trade Center 7. The NYPD had vigorously objected to this but plans went ahead and the site was finished in 1999.

This location was useless in the attacks and was evacuated by 9:30 AM. The only people left in the OEM command center were Barry Jennings and Michael Hess, both of whom stated that there was an explosion within the building that trapped them on the 8th floor.

Jim Pierce (Managing director at Aon Corporation, George W. Bush’s cousin):

Jim Pierce was scheduled to attend an Aon Corporation meeting on the 102nd floor of the South Tower. He says this meeting was moved to “the 4th Floor of Omni tower” which most sources identify as the Millennium hotel. Somehow a dozen people were not told about this last minute change of venue and attended the meeting on the 102nd floor. Eleven of them died. Barbara Bush offhandedly mentions this story in her memoir.

Mitt Romney (Former CEO of Bain Capital, then President of the Salt Lake City Organizing Committee for the Olympics):

On the morning of 9/11 Mitt Romney was supposed to attend a press conference in New York’s Battery Park to announce the names of the torch bearers for the upcoming 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics. Battery Park is just a few blocks south of the WTC. Everybody in the vicinity on 9/11 was covered with toxic dust when the towers collapsed. Happily for Romney the press conference was moved from September 11th at 9 AM to September 12th at 9 AM.

Sarah Ferguson (Former Duchess of York):

The ex-wife of Prince Andrew and mother of both his children had an 8:45 AM meeting scheduled on the 101st floor of the North Tower. “Heavy traffic” that morning kept her out of the building. Ferguson was a close associate of Jeffrey Epstein. The late pedophile had paid off some debts for her. Disturbingly the charity she ran out of the World Trade Center, and the reason for her early morning meeting, was called Chances for Children. She had gotten the office space from Howard Lutnick.

Jimmy Dunne III (Co-Founder and Managing Director at Sandler O’Neill and Partners):

Jimmy Dunne III should have been with his employees on the 104th floor of the South Tower that day but he decided to play golf instead. 68 of the 171 personnel at the investment bank Sandler O’Neill and Partners died in the attacks. Dunne would later go on to help broker the tentative and now defunct Saudi PGA Tour-LIV deal.

Anne Tatlock (CEO of Fiduciary Trust International):

The CEO of Fiduciary Trust International had her offices on the 94th floor of the South Tower. Instead of being at work she was at a charity event in Omaha, Nebraska. Today she sits on the board of trustees of the 9/11 memorial museum. I suppose she does qualify as an expert on 9/11, having managed to book her travel schedule around it. 87 other Fiduciary employees weren’t so lucky.

Michael Jackson (King of Pop):

According to Michael Jackson’s family he had a meeting scheduled at the top of one of the towers but “overslept” and missed it. I couldn’t find further confirmation of this but if it’s true I guess he was wrong when he sang they don’t care about us.

Jackie Chan (Actor and martial artist):

It’s not clear how far along the production schedule Jackie Chan’s aborted film Nosebleed actually was but at some point there were plans for an action-comedy that would have had Jackie Chan play a window washer at the World Trade Center who falls in love with a waitress and stops a terrorist attack. He had been scheduled to shoot some scenes at the Windows on the World restaurant on 9/11 but he went to Toronto to work on The Tuxedo instead. I imagine at an early CIA pitch meeting one guy proposed killing Jackie Chan but then somebody else brought up the diplomatic headache it would cause with China and it never left the writers room.

Aside from those who skipped work in the towers there were more than 350 passengers meant to be on the doomed aircraft who either canceled their reservations or didn’t show up. They include such names as Seth Macfarlane and Mark Wahlberg. God spared them because he knew how badly we’d need their 2012 hit comedy Ted.

Of course there is another possibility for why all these people survived besides divine intervention or a long series of coincidences. This would be that there was some degree of foreknowledge within elite circles about 9/11. If that’s true it would explain the suspicious pre-9/11 stock market activity, which included not only a 20-100x spike in puts on stocks like United Airlines and American Airlines, but also the massive purchases of stocks that subsequently increased in value like that of the security company Stratsec.

It might also provide an explanation for why some top Pentagon officials received an “urgent warning” the night before 9/11 which caused them to cancel their trip. And it explains why former San Francisco mayor Willie Brown received a phone call the night before 9/11 from his “security people” telling him not to fly to New York in the morning.

How many of the other people listed above also got warning phone calls from their “security people”? Well, most are still alive. The best way to resolve this would be to ask them. Ideally under oath.