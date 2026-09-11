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Sean Padraig McCarthy's avatar
Sean Padraig McCarthy
1d

I am going to add a photo for each person listed but I am a dumb boomer and I need to figure out how to format them all to one size. In the meantime I am publishing the article sans photos.

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Jacob Mecklenborg's avatar
Jacob Mecklenborg
21h

50,000 people worked at the World Trade Center. You need to establish how many people cancelled meetings on a typical day and then prove that Sept 11 had an anomalous number of cancellations. But you won't.

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